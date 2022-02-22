Water issues causes class changes for both UISD and LISD

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city’s water woes have prompted both school districts to alter their operations for several of its campuses, specifically those located in the south part of town.

On Monday night, UISD issued statement saying that 12 schools were going virtual due to the low-water pressure.

The next day, they updated their list to a total of 22 schools.

The complete list as of Tuesday morning: Perez Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Veterans Memorial Elementary, Prada Elementary, Arndt Elementary, Centeno Elementary, Los Obispos Middle School, Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School, LBJ High School and LBJ ninth grade campus, Freedom Elementary, Zaffirini Elementary, Cuellar Elementary, Bonnie Garcia Elementary, Killam Elementary, Gonzalez and Perales Middle Schools, United South 9th campus, Ruiz Elementary, Salinas Elementary, United South Middle, and United South High School.

According to an email from UISD officials, teachers will send the appropriate links to students so they may login.

Meanwhile over at LISD, the school district canceled classes at five campuses due to water pressure issues.

In a press release, LISD said after assessing current water pressure conditions and speaking with Laredo city officials it has decided to suspend classes on Tuesday, February 22, for students attending Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools, Nixon High School, Lara Academy, and the Trevino Magnet School.

Classes at these five campuses are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 23, at their regularly scheduled time.

This is all due to water line break that happened on Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.