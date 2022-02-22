Water issues create challenges for several Laredo schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students showed up to school on Monday morning and noticed low pressure at the water fountains and in the bathrooms.

Teachers, students, and staff walked into Ryan Elementary and saw only a little bit of water coming from the faucet.

UISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum instruction Dr. Gerardo Cruz says they have been working together with different entities around town to make sure LISD has good water pressure.

Dr. Cruz says, “Our south schools do have adequate water pressure, so they are going to be in class, but we were receiving reports this morning that three or four campuses were impacted which were Milton Elementary, Ryan Elementary Nixon High School and Lara Academy.”

Dr. Cruz says they waited early monday morning to decide on what to do next about these reports coming in after they had already checked water pressure at campuses.

However, water pressure at the schools were very low especially when it came to flushing toilets.

He says with these issues, the district decided to bring the students in for school let them have breakfast and then have early dismissal and send them home with a sack lunch.

Principal at Ryan Elementary Dolores Flores says they got notified about the low water pressure early in the school day.

Flores says, “We do have water it’s just we just have a low water pressure, so we were notified a possible early dismissal we did receive water for our students when they were here it was a regular day breakfast was served.”

She says after they received the green light for early dismal, they notified parents and prepared their students with instruction material.

Mrs. Flores says since it was early in the school day, they didn’t have any problems with flushing toilets.

However over at Nixon High School it was a different story as they experienced low water pressure.

Principal Cassandra Mendoza says their water pressure was very low that it wasn’t enough for their school with hundreds of students.

Mendoza says, “Nixon has over two thousand students so two thousand students using restrooms through the day is very important that we have that water pressure and as soon as we came in this morning our custodians did a really good of checking our school checking the water pressure and communicating with our district and the district decided it wasn’t sanitary for our students to be here at this time.”

According to the districts Facebook page, 22 schools were affected by the boil water notice.

As of Monday evening, LISD made the decision to suspend classes over at Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools, Nixon High School, Lara Academy, and the Trevino Magnet School.

