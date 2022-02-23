40 undocumented people arrested in stash house bust

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of undocumented people are arrested in Border Patrol’s latest stash house busts.

Over the weekend, agents discovered two stash homes in the Laredo area. More than 40 undocumented people were arrested as a result of the discovery.

Border Patrol continues to emphasize the threat stash homes have on national security. They encourage people to report any suspicious activity they may find in their neighborhoods.

