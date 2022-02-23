Advertisement

40 undocumented people arrested in stash house bust

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of undocumented people are arrested in Border Patrol’s latest stash house busts.

Over the weekend, agents discovered two stash homes in the Laredo area. More than 40 undocumented people were arrested as a result of the discovery.

Border Patrol continues to emphasize the threat stash homes have on national security. They encourage people to report any suspicious activity they may find in their neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Laredo boil water notice timeline
Laredo’s water situation: where are we now?
Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
City crews working to repair water line break
A break-down of the water line break in Central Laredo

Latest News

WIC baby formula recall update
WIC baby formula
Coves of Winfield green light
Coves at Winfield gets final green light
Coves of Winfield green light
Coves at Winfield green light
Businesses affected by Laredo's water situation
Local businesses hoping for a quick solution to the water issues
Businesses affected by Laredo's water situation
Businesses affected by Laredo's water situation