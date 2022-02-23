Agents foil five human smuggling attempts in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest more than 200 undocumented immigrants within the span of 48 hours.

The arrests were the result of five different human smuggling cases that happened throughout Laredo.

Authorities searched three stash house and two tractor trailers and discovered massive groups of undocumented immigrants who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

All of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

