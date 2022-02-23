Advertisement

Boil water notice continues in parts of Laredo

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Uncertainty looms over Laredo as crews work around the clock to return water to thousands of residents. As to when Laredoans will have water once again, that remains unanswered.

During a press conference on February 23, the City of Laredo gave an update on its plans. There are currently three projects underway in different parts of the city that ultimately should source water to people affected by the boil water notice.

City officials refer to these projects as “short-term” solutions, such as redirecting water lines to different tanks and building bypass lines above ground.

The Laredo Utility Director says these projects could take four days to complete. On February 22, it was stated that the long-term solution is to replace the water pipe which first caused the current situation, but that would take 6 to 8 months.

Interim City Manager Keith Selman did not give a time frame on when homes and businesses could expect water. The city says it does not expect the boil water notice to expand into other areas and officials say no bacteria has been found in the water.

