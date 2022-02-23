Advertisement

Border Patrol agents seize over 50 pounds of drugs

Agents find bundles of drugs inside luggage
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over 50 pounds of drugs hidden inside a suitcase.

The bust happened on Feb. 15th when agents at the I-35 checkpoint conducted a search on a passenger bust.

During the search a canine unit alerted to the presence of drugs inside a passenger’s luggage.

Agents opened the suitcase and found roughly 50 pounds of marijuana wrapped in cellophane.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $42,000.

