City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city of Laredo held a press conference on February 22 regarding the water situation in seven areas affected in the city. It’s been four days since many in the community have been without water.

At the press conference, Interim City Manager Samuel Keith Selman outlined the areas affected and the work done to improve it.

On Tuesday, the City of Laredo’s Utilities Director Arturo Garcia confirmed the leaks continue after they found the first leak on Friday night. Officials are now saying the pipeline with these multiple leaks will have to be fixed.

This will cost the City thousands of dollars to repair, however it can take millions of dollars to replace. This pipe replacement is about 50-years-old.

City officials are asking community members that those who have water needs can help by limiting their water usage.

In the meantime, Mayor Pete Saenz says they will continue to work on fixing the problem.

