Cold wind will start to rise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a couple of days in the 90s, things will start to drop rather quickly!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the 70s and we’ll actually drop as the morning progresses.

Expect to dip down into 40s and see a high of about 67 degrees with a slight chance of rain.

Things will continue to drop, on Thursday we’ll hit a high of 65 with a 50 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue and will bring us down into the 40s on Friday.

By Saturday we will warm up to a high of 51 and 58 on Sunday.

It looks like we are going to end the month of February in the upper 60s.

As for March first, we’ll be in the 70s.

