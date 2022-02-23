Coves at Winfield gets final green light

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During February 21′s city council meeting, an agenda item passed that’s been five years in the making.

The Coves at Winfield, off Loop 20 and near Del Mar Boulevard is now officially one of three City of Laredo tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) agreements.

Councilmembers unanimously voted to approve interlocal agreements with Webb County and Laredo College to participate in the tax increment reinvestment zone. The multimillion dollar project will be built over the next 30 years. 60% of tax revenues from structures built on the thousand-acre development will remain with the taxing entities, such as the city, Webb County, and Laredo College. 40% will be reimbursed to a TIRZ fund overseen by a board.

City council’s vote, together with previous approval votes by Webb County and the Laredo Board of Trustees now gives Killam Development the green light to move forward with phase one which includes residential homes.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.