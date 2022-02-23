Advertisement

Coves at Winfield gets final green light

By Mindy Casso
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During February 21′s city council meeting, an agenda item passed that’s been five years in the making.

The Coves at Winfield, off Loop 20 and near Del Mar Boulevard is now officially one of three City of Laredo tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) agreements.

Councilmembers unanimously voted to approve interlocal agreements with Webb County and Laredo College to participate in the tax increment reinvestment zone. The multimillion dollar project will be built over the next 30 years. 60% of tax revenues from structures built on the thousand-acre development will remain with the taxing entities, such as the city, Webb County, and Laredo College. 40% will be reimbursed to a TIRZ fund overseen by a board.

City council’s vote, together with previous approval votes by Webb County and the Laredo Board of Trustees now gives Killam Development the green light to move forward with phase one which includes residential homes.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Laredo boil water notice timeline
Laredo’s water situation: where are we now?
Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
City crews working to repair water line break
A break-down of the water line break in Central Laredo

Latest News

WIC baby formula recall update
WIC baby formula
Coves of Winfield green light
Coves at Winfield green light
Businesses affected by Laredo's water situation
Local businesses hoping for a quick solution to the water issues
Businesses affected by Laredo's water situation
Businesses affected by Laredo's water situation