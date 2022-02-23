Advertisement

Families in Laredo staying in hotels during water crisis

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some Laredoans are choosing to leave their affected neighborhoods and ride out the water crisis in a hotel.

The family of Melinda Cuellar did just that. They rented a room on February 20, thinking it wouldn’t take long for the matter to be resolved, but much to their frustration, returned home Tuesday night to the same circumstances they left in the first place.

”It’s very frustrating not to have access to even wash your hands, wash dishes. If you do, the few times that we do have water, the water smells, it’s not even to wash your hands,” Cuellar says. “We’re using hand sanitizers. There’s just no access to water right now.”

Cuellar says her family is considering going back to the hotel despite having to pay about $100 a day on top of other expenses.

