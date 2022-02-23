FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is seeking information from the public about a man who went to Monterrey, Mexico to visit a friend and has not been seen since.

Sergio Armando Rangel III is a 28-year-old U.S. citizen who was last seen on January 27, 2022. Prior to his disappearance, he had been staying at a friend’s home in Colinas de San Geronimo, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

He is approximately 6′0″ in height and approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, brown hair with a fade haircut on the sides at the time he went missing.

Rangel was assisting his father’s motorcycle sales business and wanted to go to a culinary arts school to be a chef. He has no tattoos but has a mole on the left side of his nose and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen with three friends in Monterrey, Mexico.

Although his whereabouts are unknown at this time, it is believed he may be in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

