Food bank to distribute bottled water at health department

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to team up with a food bank to offer clean water to those affected by the water issues.

On Wednesday afternoon, the South Texas Food Bank will be handing out packs of bottled water at the City of Laredo Health Department facility located at 2600 Cedar Avenue.

This is for those who have low water pressure or no water at all.

They will start distributing the water at 1:30 p.m. until supplies last.

