Advertisement

Former agent accused of killing woman and child appears for status hearing

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her baby appears in court for a status hearing.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic back in 2018.

The trial was initially set to start in January of 2022; however, it was pushed back to January of next year.

According to court officials, this was to give both parties more time to prepare for the case.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Laredo boil water notice timeline
Laredo’s water situation: where are we now?
City crews working to repair water line break
A break-down of the water line break in Central Laredo
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Pet of the Week: Sandy
Pet of the Week: Sandy
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Pet of the week: Sandy
Pet of the week: Sandy