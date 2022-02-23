Former agent accused of killing woman and child appears for status hearing
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her baby appears in court for a status hearing.
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic back in 2018.
The trial was initially set to start in January of 2022; however, it was pushed back to January of next year.
According to court officials, this was to give both parties more time to prepare for the case.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.