Laredo Health Department issues alternative baby formula options

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is working to stop the distribution of recalled infant formula.

This comes after the FDA issued a warning regarding powdered brands from Abbot Nutrition.

Products labeled similac, alimentum and elecare may be contaminated.

The cases reported were believed to come from an infant formula product from Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan facility.

Although Laredo has not seen any cases of illnesses associated with the formulas, the health department says it is working diligently with its partners to ensure the recalled items are no longer being distributed.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can call 1-800-986-8540.

If you think your child may have fallen ill due to the affected formulas, you are urged to contact your child’s doctor.

Meanwhile, WIC has temporarily added more options so you can find a formula at the store to meet your baby’s needs without updating your card.

