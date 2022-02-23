Laredo Physicians Group to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the opening of a new medicine clinic.

To accommodate the growing healthcare needs of the Laredo community, the Laredo Physicians Group will open the new office of internal medicine and welcome Dr. Jose Ruiz Rodriguez.

The Laredo Physicians group of Internal medicine offers healthcare for chronic disease management, routine physicals as well as other services.

The office is located at the McPherson Medical Tower Suite 331.

That ceremony will take place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

