Laredo water crisis discussed during emergency council meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tuesday marked the fourth day that thousands of Laredoans either have little or no water in some parts of the city.

City leaders gathered Tuesday for an emergency meeting, and if people were hoping for a resolution, they are going to have to wait a little longer. After several hours of discussion, several options were brought up some for immediate relief, and others for a more long-term solution. But ultimately, they didn’t come to any conclusions.

Upset and frustrated residents expressed their concern over the boil water notice during Tuesday’s meeting. Residents immediately pointed out the lack of leadership during this time and demanded answers to not only get water back quickly but also fix the problem long term.

Mayor Pete Saenz declared a local State of Emergency, and Council agreed for residents to go into a voluntary water conservation effort.

At first, some Council members wanted to implement a fine for residents who did not help conserve water, but that was quickly tossed out. Aside from these two decisions-- Council was given an update from the Utilities Department.

There are two efforts happening. Short-term solutions and one long-term solution.

Officials explain that a water transmission line will be connected from El Pico water treatment plant to the Lyon water tank. The other short-term solution includes putting a temporary bypass line above ground to temporary feed the Lyon tank.

It was also confirmed San Antonio Water Works System sent staff to Laredo to help.

These solutions would take one to two days to start, and about 4 days to complete.

Meanwhile, the long-term solution is to replace the water pipe on Frost Street. However, the pipe is over 4-thousand feet long and it would take 6 to 8 months to replace.

City management was instructed to create a master water plan to go along with the long-term solution. Ultimately, people should not expect much to change by tomorrow.

