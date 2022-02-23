Advertisement

LC South Campus to provide non-potable water to residents

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City officials, local entities and institutions are continuing to do their part to provide water to those who are without water service.

The Laredo College South Campus off Zapata Highway will be distributing non-potable water in front of the Billy Hall Jr. building while supplies last.

Residents must bring their own clean container.

The water tank will be back out there from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The campus has remained close for in-person instruction and all of the activities and administration duties have been moved to the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Laredo boil water notice timeline
Laredo’s water situation: where are we now?
City crews working to repair water line break
A break-down of the water line break in Central Laredo
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member

Latest News

Vehicle catches fire on Highway 359
Vehicle goes up in flames on Highway 359
LC South Campus to provide non-potable water to residents
LC South Campus to provide non-potable water to residents
File photo: South Texas Food Bank
Food bank to distribute bottled water at health department
Three types of baby formulas were recalled in the U.S. and now across the world.
Laredo Health Department issues alternative baby formula options