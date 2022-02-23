LC South Campus to provide non-potable water to residents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City officials, local entities and institutions are continuing to do their part to provide water to those who are without water service.

The Laredo College South Campus off Zapata Highway will be distributing non-potable water in front of the Billy Hall Jr. building while supplies last.

Residents must bring their own clean container.

The water tank will be back out there from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The campus has remained close for in-person instruction and all of the activities and administration duties have been moved to the Fort McIntosh Campus.

