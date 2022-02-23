Local businesses hoping for a quick solution to the water issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Laredo residents are saying enough is enough as some enter the fifth day of low water pressure or no water at all.

The situation has impacted many businesses in the south Laredo area, especially local laundromats and car washes who rely heavily on water.

KGNS reached out to some of these establishments and several owners expressed their frustration with the current situation. A local laundromat owner says that without water, they cannot provide services to their customers.

