Non-potable water distributed to households in need

Granted people provide their own containers, while supplies last
People need to provide their own clean containers.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo spent the much of Tuesday distributing water.

They were at four locations where people got the chance to fill up with non-potable water as a resource.  Those locations were the Student Activity Center, Mission San Carlos Church parking lot off Highway 359, the Laredo College South Campus, and Sierra Vista.

There was a limit of 100 gallons per household, so long as people provided their own clean containers.

If people weren’t able to make it on Tuesday, they will be out there again on Wednesday, February 22nd, starting at noon, while supplies last.

