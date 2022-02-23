Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Sandy

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Sandy is searching for a loving home.

Sandy is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and two months and has spent eight of those months at the facility.

Unlike other Labradors, he is not going to get too big.

He is the perfect size to be a house dog.

Also unlike other labs, he is pretty calm and shy; however, he will play at the right time and place.

If you would like to adopt Sandy you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 956-724-8364.

LAPS is open from Sunday to Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The adoption happy hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LAPS is also seeking potential pet lovers to join its animal care team.

Some of the duties involve, feeding the animals, cleaning the kennels and taking care of the pets.

For more information on how to apply contact LAPS.

