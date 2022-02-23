Advertisement

Study finds people who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for heart problems

Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical...
Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical attention.(Science Photo Library via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new study shows that people who had COVID-19 face a higher risk of long-term heart problems after recovering from the virus.

The study was published Feb. 7 in the Nature Medicine journal.

Researchers looked at more than 153,000 U.S. veterans who had COVID-19. Their health was compared to those who never had COVID-19.

The study found that those who had COVID-19 reported more health problems after recovering from the virus, including strokes, clotting and heart attacks.

Data shows that beyond the first 30 days after infection, people who had COVID-19 are also at risk of various heart issues, including “cerebrovascular disorders, dysrhythmias, ischemic and non-ischemic heart disease, pericarditis, myocarditis, heart failure and thromboembolic disease.”

The study concludes that the risk of cardiovascular disease in survivors of COVID-19 are “substantial.” Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical attention.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Laredo boil water notice timeline
Laredo’s water situation: where are we now?
Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
City crews working to repair water line break
A break-down of the water line break in Central Laredo

Latest News

FILE - New York Police Department Sgt. Ed Mullins, center, head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
Ex-NYPD union president pleads not guilty to fraud charge
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid Russian threat
Staying in hotels during water crisis
Woman living in hotel due to Laredo's water situation
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis