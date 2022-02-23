UISD continues remote learning for campuses affected by water
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Due to the ongoing water issues, and the uncertainty of when the services will be restored, UISD will continue to offer remote instruction for the campuses affected until further notice.
The district says it does not take this decision lightly as it has done the utmost to provide learning during these challenging times.
UISD says unfortunately, the current situation with the city’s broken water lines and indefinite timeline of when it will be fixed leaves them with no choice but to proceed with virtual instruction.
Grab and go meals will be provided to all affected campuses and they will deploy its fleet of WiFi buses to provide internet services to students in outlying areas.
The locations will be the same as when they were stationed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the list of the 22 schools that are affected:
Freedom Elementary
Zaffirini Elementary
Cuellar Elementary
Bonnie Garcia Elementary
Killam Elementary
Ruiz Elementary
Salinas Elementary
Perez Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
Veterans Memorial Elementary
Prada Elementary
Arndt Elementary
Centeno Elementary
Gonzalez Middle
Perales Middle
United South Middle
Los Obispos Middle School
Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School
United South High School
United South 9th Grade Campus
Lyndon B. Johnson High School
Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade campus
