UISD continues remote learning for campuses affected by water

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Due to the ongoing water issues, and the uncertainty of when the services will be restored, UISD will continue to offer remote instruction for the campuses affected until further notice.

The district says it does not take this decision lightly as it has done the utmost to provide learning during these challenging times.

UISD says unfortunately, the current situation with the city’s broken water lines and indefinite timeline of when it will be fixed leaves them with no choice but to proceed with virtual instruction.

Grab and go meals will be provided to all affected campuses and they will deploy its fleet of WiFi buses to provide internet services to students in outlying areas.

The locations will be the same as when they were stationed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the 22 schools that are affected:

Freedom Elementary

Zaffirini Elementary

Cuellar Elementary

Bonnie Garcia Elementary

Killam Elementary

Ruiz Elementary

Salinas Elementary

Perez Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Veterans Memorial Elementary

Prada Elementary

Arndt Elementary

Centeno Elementary

Gonzalez Middle

Perales Middle

United South Middle

Los Obispos Middle School

Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School

United South High School

United South 9th Grade Campus

Lyndon B. Johnson High School

Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade campus

