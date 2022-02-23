Advertisement

Vehicle goes up in flames on Highway 359

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire causes a large cloud of smoke which was seen in east Laredo Tuesday night.

The car fire happened on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to a blaze at the 6800 block of Highway 359.

Fire crews responded to the area and were successfully able to put the fires out.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

