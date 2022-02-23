Water line repairs to cause road closures in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While city crews are working on the water lines, they are asking for drivers to steer clear of the area.

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Laredo Utilities Department will be working at the intersection of Hendricks Avenue and East Lyon Street.

Also Frost Street will be closed from Springfield Avenue to Monterrey Street.

The utilities department will be working on replacing the 36-inch line which will prompt the street closure until further notice.

The public is encouraged to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations.

