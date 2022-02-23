Advertisement

Winter Chill Returns Wednesday

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After a day where air from the Mexican Plateau sent our NWS thermometer to 97F, humid air will return with a cloud deck tonight, and a much colder airmass will arrive from the north around sunrise Wednesday. This will bring a huge change in our weather. After warm humid conditions all night long, we will experience a raw chilly and occasionally damp day with afternoon temperatures in the high 40′s to around 50F. This is a shallow polar airmass, above which warm humid winds will flow, bringing the clouds and perhaps drizzle. The lower 2 or 3 thousand feet of the atmosphere will have a flow of cold northerly winds. The polar airmass is large, and will be our main weather control through Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Laredo residents voice concerns over water issues
Laredo residents voice frustrations over water woes
LISD students return to class
No classes for UISD; LISD will proceed despite water issues

Latest News

Temperatures going up on a Tuesday
Hot n cold
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Tuesday, Chill to Follow
Nothing but 90s
Back to the 90s
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather is Moving in, Winter Late Week