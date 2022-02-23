Winter Chill Returns Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After a day where air from the Mexican Plateau sent our NWS thermometer to 97F, humid air will return with a cloud deck tonight, and a much colder airmass will arrive from the north around sunrise Wednesday. This will bring a huge change in our weather. After warm humid conditions all night long, we will experience a raw chilly and occasionally damp day with afternoon temperatures in the high 40′s to around 50F. This is a shallow polar airmass, above which warm humid winds will flow, bringing the clouds and perhaps drizzle. The lower 2 or 3 thousand feet of the atmosphere will have a flow of cold northerly winds. The polar airmass is large, and will be our main weather control through Sunday morning.

