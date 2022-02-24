Busy Mines Road intersection to cause road closures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A road project on Mines Road will cause closures at a very busy intersection.

Road project to cause closures on Mines Road (TXDOT)

Starting on Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. crews will close the I-69W and Mines Road Intersection to install beams at the Mines Road flyover area.

Traffic heading south on Mines Road will detour to Riverbank Drive and traffic heading north will detour to I-35.

Motorists are advised to slow down and prepare for detours and delays.

This project will last up until Saturday depending on the weather.

