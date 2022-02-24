Catholic Diocese of Laredo schools cope with water crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Laredo says they have also been affected by the water crisis in Laredo.

A diocese official says Blessed Sacrament has been on virtual instruction since Monday, February 21 and will continue until Friday, February 25 due to no water.

Mary Help of Christians School is reporting “no water pressure.” The school dismissed students early on Thursday, February 24. The diocese says this was “due to their toilets unable to flush” but they will be on virtual instruction Friday, February 25.

St. Augustine is having water pressure issues, but they will remain doing in-person instruction.

