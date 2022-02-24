Bottled water and non-potable water distribution sites

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and local food banks are continuing to provide bottled and non-potable water to those who are without water or low water pressure.

On Thursday, city officials will be distributing non-potable water at the UISD Student Activity Complex and Laredo College South Campus.

They are asking for residents to bring their own containers and they must be clean.

The distributions will be done at a first come-first serve basis and there is a limit of 100 gallons per household.

Meanwhile, the South Texas Food Bank will be distributing water bottles at the Hayne’s Health and Wellness Center.

The center is located at 2102 Clarks Crossing Drive.

The drive will take place at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be another bottled water distribution event going on at the Casa Blanca Convention Center on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.

County Judge Tano Tijerina and Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will also hold a water distribution event at Nuestra Senora Del Rosario Church located at 420 Sierra Vista Blvd at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.