Dialysis center deals with water issues in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When there is a boil water notice, you often think of lack of water to drink, to wash, or to shower, but for some, it means their life is at risk.

That’s the case for patients who need dialysis.

Laredo councilmember for District 2, Vidal Rodriguez, said during February 22′s city council meeting that most of his calls are from people who go to treatments in the district he represents. He says water is essential, especially for people needing treatment, no matter where they live in town.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department says dialysis centers are connected to the city’s water supply for treatments and for their facilities use. ”In situations where we have a state of emergency, dialysis centers and healthcare centers are required to have a emergency plan in place and this was implemented back in 2021 by Senate Bill 1876, which requires them to have an emergency plan in place.” This Texas senate bill was created after the winter storm last year that left hundreds without power and water.

However, Oliva says if these facilities didn’t have these emergency plans in place, the city has a solution. ”In the case that [the centers] don’t have [a plan] in place and a situation where they don’t have water comes up, the city does have tanker trucks with water that we can fill up, so [the centers] can continue with their operations.”

He says all dialysis centers except for one is working at full capacity. KGNS reached out that center. In a statement, Satellite Dialysis Center says it referred its patients to other facilities it might have in other parts of town.

Oliva says even patients that do these types of treatments from home can call 311 or the fire department if they need water. He adds, ”the city is ready to respond to any of those emergencies if they need it, and we do have mobile tankers that are ready to go at any time.”

In addition, Laredo Fire Department Chief Guillermo Heard says they have requested three additional water tankers from the state. These will be used for dialysis centers and structure fires.

