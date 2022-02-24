Advertisement

Laredo businesses affected by water situation hoping for a fix

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A water line break that happened in central Laredo last Friday continues to be an issue, especially for local businesses.

Lucy Perez is the owner of King’s Super Wash, and just like other residents she is frustrated over the ongoing water situation.

Perez’s laundromat business relies heavily on water to keep her business afloat.

She says that the water situation has affected her and her business for five days and has seen serious consequences from it.

Perez is asking for the city to step up their game as this situation has escalated quickly and many are suffering from it.

On Friday, Perez noticed that she had no water after one of her clients told her that that the laundry machine wasn’t working properly.

She says that if she put her washing machines to use with little to no water, they are more likely to break.

This could cost her heavily since she says it could result in high cost repairments.

Other businesses such as car washes, and pump shops have also been impacted by the water boil crisis as they all rely on water.

Victor Garcia, manager of Laredo Fuel Express Gas Station says his shop is being affected as well.

The store cannot sell fountain drinks or sell bags of ice to their customers at this time, but that is not the only service they provide.

Garcia says he is not even allowed to open the restrooms for public use.

Garcia says that his gas station was affected since past Friday and their water pressure has been going on and off.

He says because of the situation, the shop’s car wash is suspended until the city pipes and water pressure are fixed.

Both Perez and Garcia are begging city leaders to fix it not only for the sake of their business but most importantly for their customers who rely on their services.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
Water line repairs prompts road closures
Water line repairs to cause road closures in central Laredo
File photo : Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Former agent accused of killing woman and child appears for status hearing
Laredo's emergency council meeting
Laredo water crisis discussed during emergency council meeting
Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation

Latest News

Infant formula recall
Infant formula recall
Mines Road closures
Busy Mines Road intersection to cause road closures
File photo: Mines Road
Busy Mines Road intersection to cause road closures
National Guard helps Laredo Regional Food Bank distribute water
National Guard distributes packs of water to Laredo residents