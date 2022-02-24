Laredo businesses affected by water situation hoping for a fix

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A water line break that happened in central Laredo last Friday continues to be an issue, especially for local businesses.

Lucy Perez is the owner of King’s Super Wash, and just like other residents she is frustrated over the ongoing water situation.

Perez’s laundromat business relies heavily on water to keep her business afloat.

She says that the water situation has affected her and her business for five days and has seen serious consequences from it.

Perez is asking for the city to step up their game as this situation has escalated quickly and many are suffering from it.

On Friday, Perez noticed that she had no water after one of her clients told her that that the laundry machine wasn’t working properly.

She says that if she put her washing machines to use with little to no water, they are more likely to break.

This could cost her heavily since she says it could result in high cost repairments.

Other businesses such as car washes, and pump shops have also been impacted by the water boil crisis as they all rely on water.

Victor Garcia, manager of Laredo Fuel Express Gas Station says his shop is being affected as well.

The store cannot sell fountain drinks or sell bags of ice to their customers at this time, but that is not the only service they provide.

Garcia says he is not even allowed to open the restrooms for public use.

Garcia says that his gas station was affected since past Friday and their water pressure has been going on and off.

He says because of the situation, the shop’s car wash is suspended until the city pipes and water pressure are fixed.

Both Perez and Garcia are begging city leaders to fix it not only for the sake of their business but most importantly for their customers who rely on their services.

