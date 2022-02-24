Advertisement

Local college and university help out during water crisis

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s higher education institutions want people to know, they are offering help to those affected by the water situation.

Texas A&M International University says they are providing students and staff with water and access to showers during the water crisis. The university’s president, Dr. Pablo Arenaz, announced on Thursday, February 24 that the university’s recreation center will open to all students and staff in need of bathing services. Students and employees are encouraged to bring their own towels, shampoo, and soap. People can go starting at 6 a.m.

Laredo College will have a potable water tank at the LC South Campus. People will need to take their own clean water containers. The tank is there from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25.

