Man accused of firing shots facing multiple charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing various charges after a shots fired call was reported in central Laredo over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Mario Gutierrez on Saturday, Feb 19th in connection to a shots fired call near the 3100 block of Chihuahua Street.

The caller provided officers with a description of the alleged suspect and authorities were able to locate Gutierrez who fit the description.

During questioning, officers found a handgun in his waistline and a fanny pack that contained plastic baggies believed to be filled with drugs.

Authorities also found two live rounds of ammunition and cash money.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the handgun was reported stolen back in 2021.

Gutierrez was charged with discharging a firearm, theft, and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.