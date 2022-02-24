Advertisement

Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza requests relocation

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of killing a teen and her unborn child was in the 111th court to request a relocation.

On Wednesday morning, attorneys for Joel David Chavez III asked the judge if Chavez could relocate to San Antonio to be with his parents.

KGNS News received word that the judge denied those requests.

Chavez is accused of killing Gracy Espinoza back in September of 2020.

He was arrested back in September of 2021 and was said to have been released on bond.

His pre-trail is set for April 11.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
Water line repairs prompts road closures
Water line repairs to cause road closures in central Laredo
File photo : Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Former agent accused of killing woman and child appears for status hearing
Laredo's emergency council meeting
Laredo water crisis discussed during emergency council meeting
Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation

Latest News

Man accused of street racing on Mines Road
Man accused of street racing on Mines Road
Man accused of firing shots facing multiple charges
Man accused of firing shots facing multiple charges
18-year-old Mario Gutierrez
Man accused of firing shots facing multiple charges
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office finds missing children
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office finds missing children