Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza requests relocation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of killing a teen and her unborn child was in the 111th court to request a relocation.

On Wednesday morning, attorneys for Joel David Chavez III asked the judge if Chavez could relocate to San Antonio to be with his parents.

KGNS News received word that the judge denied those requests.

Chavez is accused of killing Gracy Espinoza back in September of 2020.

He was arrested back in September of 2021 and was said to have been released on bond.

His pre-trail is set for April 11.

