Man accused of street racing on Mines Road
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who was allegedly too fast and too furious on the streets is facing charges.
Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Luis Angel Mendez and charged him with racing and evading arrest.
The incident happened on Feb. 19 at around 1 a.m. when officers discovered three vehicles speeding near the 12400 block of Mines Road.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger and arrested the driver identified as Mendez.
