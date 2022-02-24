LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need help locating a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Laredo Police are searching for 25-year-old Gerardo Saucedo Jr. who has three active warrants of sexual assault.

The case was reported on February first after a caller stated that Saucedo, a supervisor at a fast-food restaurant at the 1200 block of Del Mar had sexual relations with a juvenile.

The case was turned over to the district attorney’s office where they were able to secure three arrest warrants.

If you have any information on Saucedo’s whereabouts you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

