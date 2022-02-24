Mary Help releases students early due to water issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local private school ends classes early due to water issues.

Mary Help of Christians School students were released early due to low water pressure at the campus.

The school is located at the 100 block of E. Del Mar Boulevard.

Parents were notified to pick up their children.

KGNS News reached out to the Diocese of Laredo to see if there were any other schools affected, they said they would advise us about any changes.

