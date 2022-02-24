Mayor declares State of Disaster for City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Effective February 23, the Mayor’s State of Disaster declaration for the City of Laredo is urging residents to refrain from using water for non-essential purposes. Some non-essential uses of water include: watering lawns, washing vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities, and other uses.

The declaration is effective for seven days from the date that it is signed unless it is continued or renewed by the Laredo city council. Affected areas remain under the boil water until further notice.

Below is the full press release:

The declaration is effective for seven days from the date that it is signed, unless it is continued or renewed by the Laredo City Council. As of today, affected areas remain under the boil water until further notice.

“As we are facing a major city issue, we must unite all Laredoans now more than ever and help each other. If you have water, I urge you to conserve it while those who are affected get their service restored. When we are in need, we all come together to help. I continue to express my gratitude to all third-party agencies such as the Infrastructure Safety and Training Institute and the Texas Division of Emergency Management for guiding and providing us with much needed resources during these dire times. I also commend and thank our City staff and crews for working around the clock to help their fellow Laredoans during this emergency,” states Mayor Pete Saenz.

