National Guard distributes packs of water to Laredo residents

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - State officials and the National Guard are continuing their efforts to help provide clean and potable drinking water to residents affected by the water boil alert.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and state partners are coordinating resources to support Laredo residents during these challenging times.

The National Guard was seen helping the Laredo Regional Food Bank distributing hundreds of packs of bottled water to residents in need.

Through their efforts, TDEM has delivered more than 230 thousand water bottles with 192 on the way as well as three potable water tankers.

Meanwhile, the South Texas Food Bank will be delivering bottled water to the Iglesia Senda de Gloria Church today at 9 a.m.

