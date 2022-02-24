Polar Chill

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A polar airmass has brought a huge change in our weather from the hot air off of the Mexican Plateau Tuesday. The temperature of 47F at 4 pm Wednesday was 50F colder than the 97F reading at 4 pm Tuesday. The polar airmass is a large system, and will be our weather control through Sunday morning. The cold north winds occupy only the lower 2 to 3 thousand feet of the atmosphere. Above the cold winds is a flow of moist warm southerly winds, producing a solid deck of cloud, out of which may come occasional periods of drizzle or light rain. The coldest of the weather is passing by to our north, and I am not expecting any freezing conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the possibility of freezing rain tonight in San Antonio northward.

