School officials continue to monitor Laredo’s water situation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of schools in the Laredo area continue to be affected by the water crisis. United Independent School District has 22 schools teaching remotely, while Laredo Independent School District has 16.

School officials are keeping a close watch on the water status at their campuses. One of those schools was Lamar Middle School. The school’s principal, Eduardo Lopez, says they have been monitoring the water pressure. On February 22, Lamar Middle School released their students early as a preventative measure. Another measure they took was covering the water fountains and provided bottled water.

“Laredo is a very strong community,” says Lopez. “We have these challenges that came up. We don’t like them but we deal with them. How it’s working out right now is that our students are not losing education because they are afforded that education through remote learning.” He adds, “with the help of the parents, the students, the teachers and the community, we are able continue to provide education during these challenging times.”

On February 23, officials from Triumph Public High School said their south campus would be closed on Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25th.

Harmony Laredo Schools were open on Wednesday, February 23, but no word on the rest of the week.

Laredo College south campus was also closed on Wednesday, February 23. Several of their services were moved to the main campus and their students have gone viral.

