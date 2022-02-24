Several schools continue remote learning due to Laredo water crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of February 24, Laredo Independent School District has 17 campuses who have moved to online instruction. United Independent School District has 22 schools affected, so far.

UISD officials say Grab-And-Go meals will be distributed at all affected UISD campuses.

For those students who are having issues with their internet services, the district deployed its fleet of Wi-Fi buses to provide internet services to students in outlying areas. The buses will be stationed at the same locations they were during the previous school closures because of the pandemic.

Jose Sanchez, UISD Communication Specialist says, “we do have some staff that has to be at the campuses, like security guards, maintenance personnel. There are administrators and teachers who have chosen to go and do some work there at the campuses.” He continues, “we have placed porta-potties outside because there is no running water. There are no functioning toilets.”

As for LISD, Grab-And-Go breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up at the affected campuses from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Francisco S. Lara Academy can pick up their meals at Joseph W. Nixon High School or the Vidal M. Treviño School of Communications and Fine Arts.

