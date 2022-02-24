Throwing it back to the 50s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The cold front reminded us that winter isn’t over!

On Thursday we’ll start out in the upper 30s and see a high of about 55 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Things will continue to drop on Friday into the 40s and we’ll still keep that 50 percent chance of rain.

Expect a chilly weekend, we’re gonna be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

As we close the book on February, we will start the month of March in the low to mid-70s but we will not rule out another spring cold front.

