Advertisement

Throwing it back to the 50s

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The cold front reminded us that winter isn’t over!

On Thursday we’ll start out in the upper 30s and see a high of about 55 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Things will continue to drop on Friday into the 40s and we’ll still keep that 50 percent chance of rain.

Expect a chilly weekend, we’re gonna be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

As we close the book on February, we will start the month of March in the low to mid-70s but we will not rule out another spring cold front.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
Water line repairs prompts road closures
Water line repairs to cause road closures in central Laredo
File photo : Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Former agent accused of killing woman and child appears for status hearing
Laredo's emergency council meeting
Laredo water crisis discussed during emergency council meeting
Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation

Latest News

Throwback Thursday
Throwback Thursday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Polar Chill
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Winter Chill Returns Wednesday
Temperatures going up on a Tuesday
Hot n cold