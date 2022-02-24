Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
Water line repairs prompts road closures
Water line repairs to cause road closures in central Laredo
File photo : Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Former agent accused of killing woman and child appears for status hearing
Laredo's emergency council meeting
Laredo water crisis discussed during emergency council meeting
Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation

Latest News

This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla....
Over 1.7M Hondas probed for unexpected automatic braking
A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza requests relocation
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street joins global swoon after Russia attacks Ukraine
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect