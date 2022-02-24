Advertisement

Zapata County Sheriff’s Office finds missing children

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four children who were reported missing are safe at home thanks to authorities in Zapata.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at around 7:30 a.m. the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 1800 block of Medina Street where a group of children were found.

When deputies arrived, the children ran into the brush south of Highway 16 which is when the sheriff’s office initiated a search operation.

After deploying a drone and working with other agencies, deputies were able to find the four children and rescue them to safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

