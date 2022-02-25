DAY 6: City officials show temporary solution to water crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - February 25 will mark a dim anniversary for many in Laredo. Thousands would be without water for almost a week now, but the city says many living on Highway 359 could have water soon.

This plan involves placing a pipe on Highway 359 and Loop 20, and replacing the pipe on Frost Street, which caused this disaster.

In the Casa Blanca Lake area, a pipe was place on February 24. It will help fill the water tank located on Highway 359. This would give water to residents who live along that area.

As for Frost Street, the majority of the pipe that caused such crisis was finally removed from the area. The city’s utility director, Arturo Garcia says that a hydrostop, a special valve, was placed one street before the affected area to avoid any future problems.

Once they replace the pipe they took out, Garcia says it will help refill the main water tank located on Lyon Street so it can give water to those living on Bartlett Avenue and Price Street, Milmo Avenue and Sierra Vista Boulevard, and the Cuatro Vientos subdivision. No exact date was given when services will be restored in that area.

The city says crews are doing their best to fix this situation as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.