Advertisement

Former Oilers star receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73

FILE - Miami Dolphins defenders Vern Den Herder and Norris Thomas (41) go after Houston Oilers...
FILE - Miami Dolphins defenders Vern Den Herder and Norris Thomas (41) go after Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough (00) during the final quarter in Miami's Orange Bowl on Dec. 24, 1978.(AP Photo/Kamin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73.

Burrough’s family announced the death, saying he died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.

Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. He piled up 6,906 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns with the Oilers, helping lead them during their Luv Ya Blue period where they twice reached the AFC championship game. The Oilers are now the Tennessee Titans.

“Kenny provided the aerial threat and the big plays for Bum Phillips’ Oilers teams, leading the league in receiving one season and earning two Pro Bowls over his 11 seasons in Houston,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement from the team. “At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in career receiving yards and he still ranks third currently. I will fondly remember his distinctive double zero jersey racing down the field on another long touchdown.”

Strunk added that Burrough attended the most recent reunion of former Oilers and that she enjoyed seeing him reminisce with his teammates.

Burrough was the last NFL player to wear No. 00 as the league restricted the use of Nos. 0 and 00 in 1973, but allowed players who already had those numbers to retain them until retirement.

Burrough grew up in Jacksonville, starring at William M. Raines High School. He played football and ran track at Texas Southern, and was selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza requests relocation
Water boil advisory
Mayor declares State of Disaster for City of Laredo
Victim has been gone since late January.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Laredo Man
Water line repairs prompts road closures
Water line repairs to cause road closures in central Laredo
19-year-old Luis Angel Mendez
Man accused of street racing on Mines Road

Latest News

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Skid steer chase
Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in Wisconsin neighborhood
Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia, saying "Putin chose this war."
Biden announces tougher sanctions as Russia invades Ukraine
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
AP source: Oklahoma GOP Sen. Inhofe to announce retirement