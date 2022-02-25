Advertisement

Heavy gloom

Cold and rainy weekend
Cold and rainy weekend
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a cold and gloomy last weekend of February!

On Friday we’ll start in low-40s and see a 50 percent chance of rain mostly during the evening hours.

Overnight things we’ll drop near the 30s and those chances of rain will increase to 60 percent on Saturday.

Expect a high of 42 degrees and lows in the 40s.

On Sunday we’ll warm up to a high of 53 an and a 40 percent chance of rain.

We are going to end the month of February in the 50s, but the sun will come out by Tuesday kicking off March on the right foot.

Temperatures will increase on Tuesday to a a high of 69 and then low 70s by Wednesday and mid 70s by Thursday.

Although we are inching closer to the spring season, it’s important not to rule out a possible cold front later on.

