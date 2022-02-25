Improving safety and security at restaurant/bars in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Finding a solution to the security and safety around restaurant-bars in Laredo will take some time to accomplish.

February 21′s council meeting agenda had an item from District 6 councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez. The item asked council to discuss the creation of an ordinance to regulate the safety and security at restaurant-bars in light of repeated tragedies. The latest tragedy being the shooting outside TKO Sports Cafe in February that left three young men dead.

Councilmember Martinez says the city needs to find a way to protect the men and women going out to these establishments. There were several public comments during the meeting saying the proposal could hurt bar owners who are still recovering from the pandemic.

Martinez says right now he’s just trying to start a dialogue about what can be done. “I would like the [city] management team to bring back a plan to us regarding task forces, movement of police officers, improvement in our police’s moonlighting abilities, occupancy checks, or requiring private security companies, for this council to deliberate on or act upon.”

Interim City Manager Keith Selman says city management will create a small team that will engage the people who spoke out on the agenda item as well as business owners in the restaurant-bar industry to create a dialogue and find a solution.

