Laredo family welcomes baby boy on 2/22/22

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A baby boy has an unforgettable birthday.

Three days ago, a Laredo Family welcomed their baby little Zayden Garcia to the world.

He was born on a very special and unique day on February 22, 2022, which is 2/22/22.

Some believers in numerology consider dates like these a sign of good luck.

The family says Zayden weighed in at seven-pounds and two ounces and is 20-inches long.

