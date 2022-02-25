Laredo family welcomes baby boy on 2/22/22
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A baby boy has an unforgettable birthday.
Three days ago, a Laredo Family welcomed their baby little Zayden Garcia to the world.
He was born on a very special and unique day on February 22, 2022, which is 2/22/22.
Some believers in numerology consider dates like these a sign of good luck.
The family says Zayden weighed in at seven-pounds and two ounces and is 20-inches long.
