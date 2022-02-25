Laredo man arrested in high speed human smuggling chase

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan is arrested after a high-speed chase result in a human smuggling bust.

The incident happened on Tuesday near the firing range when DPS Troopers attempted to pull over a Kia Soul driven by 45-year-old Alfredo Flores.

According to reports, the driver sped off and the chase eventually came to an end over near city limits after a spike strip was used to stop the car.

Authorities checked the car and found the driver, two undocumented immigrants and the driver’s wife who said she was pregnant.

DPS says they didn’t know there was a pregnant woman in the vehicle at the time of the chase.

Sergeant Erik Estrada says these types of pursuits usually involve human smuggling or trafficking; however, but in this case, the driver did not care about putting his own family in danger.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and Flores was arrested.

